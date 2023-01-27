Onslow County man wins $100,000 on scratch-off, plans to use for daughter’s college

Jamie Johnson recently took home $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A quick stop for a lottery ticket on the way to work led an Onslow County man to a $100,000 prize.

“I scratched the ticket at work and then told my co-worker, ‘I just won $100,000,’” Jamie Johnson said. “He told me, ‘If that’s true, lunch is on you.’”

Johnson, 45, bought his lucky $30 200X The Cash ticket from Handy Mart on W B McLean Drive in Cape Carteret.

He said he called his wife right away to tell her the good news.

“She thought I was lying at first,” he laughed. “I had to meet up with her to show her the ticket.”

Johnson arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.

He said he would use the money to do some home repairs and help pay for his daughter’s college tuition.

The 200X The Cash game launched in March with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. Four $5 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.