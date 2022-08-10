Open house events being held for community input on Ocean Boulevard Sidewalk Project

Carolina Beach Town Logo (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach is offering two opportunities for the public to give input on the State funded Ocean Boulevard Sidewalk Project.

The two open house events will take place today from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm and August 24th from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm in the Town Council Chambers located at 1121 North Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach.

If you are unable to attend either of these events, you are encouraged to submit your comments to kim.ward@carolinabeach.org.