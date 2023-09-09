Opera House Theatre Company’s “The Prom” now playing at Thalian Hall

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Opera House Theatre Company has a new production now playing.

“The Prom” follows four eccentric Broadway stars with struggling careers, desperately looking for a new stage upon which to shine bright once more. Seeking out a cause, they head straight to small-town Indiana after hearing about a lesbian student named Emma whose PTA cancels her school prom after discovering she wants to take her girlfriend as a date. Determined to transform lives and put themselves back in the limelight, the Broadway celebrities muscle in to change the town and give Emma the prom she deserves.

The play is Tony-nominated with direction and choreography by Carson Hobbs (Broadway’s “Wicked”) and score music directed by Brian Whitted (Broadway’s “Chicago”).

“The Prom” runs on the main stage of Thalian Hall from September 7-17, with Wednesday-Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday and select Saturday performances at 2:00 p.m.

For tickets visit: www.OperaHouseTheatreCompany.org