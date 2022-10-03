‘Operation Crash Reduction’ kicks off statewide this week

Law enforcement is taking park in a special operation this week to increase driver safety (Photo: NC Department of Public Safety)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A statewide campaign to keep drivers safer is kicking off this week.

The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program began “Operation Crash Reduction” Monday, according to the Sunset Beach Police Department.

The campaign runs through October 9th.

Police say the purpose of the program is to save lives and raise awareness about the importance of safe driving.

Law enforcement agencies will be making sure drivers and passengers are buckled up across the state during the campaign. They will also be checking to see if young children are securely fastened in child safety seats.

Agencies say they will be working together to educate drivers and passengers on the importance of wearing a seat belt.