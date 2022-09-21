WFD teaching proper child seat installation during Child Passenger Safety Week

The WFD is installing child safety seats this week as part of safety week (Photo: Wilmington Fire Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This week is National Child Passenger Safety week and the Wilmington Fire Department is doing their part in the campaign.

The Department says you can stop by any of their stations this week to have a certified car seat technician check to make sure your child’s seat is installed correctly.

According to the Department, more than half of car seats are incorrectly installed. But they say they can train you on the safest way to install the seat for your kid.

Although it’s part of Safety Week, WFD crews say all nine of their fire stations are permanent checking stations.