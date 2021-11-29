Operation Giving Thanks nets 16 arrests in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office conducted Operation Giving Thanks ahead of Thanksgiving, netting more than a dozen arrests.

After a lengthy investigation, investigators obtained arrest warrants for multiple people and executed a search warrant in the Bolton community on November 24. As a result, 16 people were arrested.

The charges are as follows:

Michael Douglas Watson, 48, Andrew Jackson Hwy, Bolton: felony Sell/Deliver Schedule II CS and felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II CS. He received a $100,000.00 secured bond.

James Robbie Floyd, 50, Gore Trailer Rd, Whiteville: felony Sell/Deliver Schedule I CS. He received a $5,000.00 secured bond.

Frankie Tonara Doctor, 42, Lakeview Dr, Whiteville: 3 counts felony Sell/Deliver Schedule II CS, felony Sell/Deliver Schedule I CS, 2 counts felony Sell/Deliver Schedule VI CS, and 3 counts felony Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling for CS. He received a $15,000.00 secured bond.

Jonathan Dewayne Gore, 33, Fair Bluff Rd, Tabor City: 2 counts felony Trafficking Opium or Heroin and felony Sell/Deliver Schedule II CS. He received a $50,000.00 secured bond.

Christopher Ray Hogg, 45, Beaver Ridge Dr, Riegelwood: felony Sell/Deliver Schedule II CS. He received a $5,000.00 secured bond.

Tabitha Jade Bridgers, 31, Beaver Ridge Dr, Riegelwood: felony Possession Schedule II CS, and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She received a $2,000.00 secured bond.

Ira Keno Hall, 34, Shaw Road, Riegelwood: three counts felony Sell/Deliver Schedule II CS and felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II CS. He received a $7,500.00 secured bond.

Gregory Dean Melvin Jr, 27, Lee Webb Rd, Lake Waccamaw: misdemeanor Flee to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and misdemeanor Driving with License Revoked. He received a $5,000.00 secured bond.

Richard Allen Brown, 61, Bellamy Gore Blvd, Whiteville: four counts felony Trafficking Cocaine and two counts Sell/Deliver Cocaine. He received a $510,000.00 secured bond.

Bernard Scott, 40, Sandy Place Dr, Whiteville: four counts felony Sell/Deliver Schedule II CS. He received a $15,000.00 secured bond.

Tayvien Ty-Shann Alexander Smith, 20, Creek Ridge Way, Riegelwood: felony Possessing a Stolen Firearm, misdemeanor Simple Possession of Marijuana, felony Possession of CS on Prison/Jail Premises. He received a $4,500.00 secured bond.

Franklin James Porter, 47, Old Cribbtown Rd, Chadbourn: felony Sell/Deliver Heroin. He received a $10,000.00 secured bond.

Michael Peyton Green, 49, Andrew Jackson Hwy E, Bolton: felony Possession with Intent to Sell, Deliver a Schedule VI CS; misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; four counts felony Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling for CS; felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine; felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule IV CS; felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule V CS; three counts felony Sell/Deliver Schedule II CS; three counts felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II CS. He received a $122,500.00 secured bond.

Sarah Gale Bordeaux, 33, David’s Pathway, Delco: felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule II CS; felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule VI CS; felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule IV CS; felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule V CS; and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She received a $3,500.00 secured bond.

Harvey Elliott Harris, 19, Quail Dr, Whiteville: felony Sell/Deliver Schedule III CS and two counts of felony Sell/Deliver Schedule II CS. He received a $15,000.00 unsecured bond.

Aaron Jamal Bell, 31, Seals St, Tabor City: three counts felony Sell/Deliver Schedule VI CS; three counts felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule VI CS; felony Sell/Deliver Schedule II CS; and felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II CS. He received a $16,000.00 secured bond.