Operation ‘Tiny Toons’ helps to take 18 gang members off the streets

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Eleven law enforcement agencies ranging from local to national levels turned out at the historic New Hanover County Courthouse on Friday to discuss the details surrounding a major drug-bust operation years in the making.

Operation ‘Tiny Toons’ worked to get members of the gangster disciple off the streets from Brunswick and New Hanover Counties, with gang leader Darion “Pluck” Graham receiving the largest sentence of 30 years.

“Mr. Graham was supplying a number of Gangster Disciples in the area who were fueling their violence with heroin and heroin-fentanyl mixtures being provided by Graham and other members of his organization,” assistant United States attorney Timothy Severo said.

Severo says he’s proud of the work that has been done, but offers a warning to anyone still living a life of crime.

“If you want to be involved in the victimizing of this or any other community, we will use every tool available, aimed at you,” Severo said. “And then deciding where is most appropriate for you to be prosecuted so you can get the most amount of time.”

While Graham received the largest sentence, everyone charged was sentenced to at least five years.

The department says they are happy to have put so many dangerous gang members in prison, but United States Attorney Norman Acker says they have been selective in who they targeted.

“Our goal is not to put more people in prison. Our goal is to get the worst of the people off the streets, so it will affect the crime rate in the local community.”