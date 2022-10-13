‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ results in 18 narcotics offenses

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office team up with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office for Operation Zero Tolerance (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’.

The campaign took place on Wednesday in Tar Heel, Bladenboro and East Arcadia.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the operation was a response to community complaints pertaining to narcotics being used and distributed in the area.

Operation Zero Tolerance resulted in over 18 narcotic offenses, ranging from marijuana possession to methamphetamine distribution, 4 firearm offenses, 14 criminal and traffic offenses, and two fugitives arrested for outstanding warrants.