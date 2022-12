Opportunity to take your dog’s picture with Santa this weekend

Your furry friend has the chance to meet Santa this weekend in Carolina Beach (Photo: KOIN)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Santa Claus is coming to town a bit early to take pictures with your furry friend.

Santa will be at the Carolina Beach Dog Park on Sunday, giving residents the chance to snap a photo of him holding your dog.

The event will run from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on December 4th.