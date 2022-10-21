Orionid meteor shower expected to peak Friday night

The Orionid Meteor Shower is expected to peak Friday night (Photo: Mike Lewinski / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You may want to look towards the sky Friday night.

The annual Orionid meteor shower is expected to peak, offering stargazers the chance to see 10-20 meteors per hour.

Mostly clear skies are currently forecast for the Cape Fear Friday night, offering perfect conditions to view the astronomical show.

The Orionid meteor show often features fast-moving meteors occasionally leaving persistent trains, sometime producing bright fireballs.

Although the peak of the Orionids is expected Friday night, some meteor activity will be visible through November.