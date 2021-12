Orlando Jones and WWAY’s Donna Gregory to host 2022 Wish Upon a Chef

WWAY's Donna Gregory and actor Orlando Jones (Photo: Donna Gregory/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Actor Orlando Jones and WWAY’s Donna Gregory will cohost Wish Upon a Chef.

The event will take place at the UNCW Burney Center on January 20, 2022.

The fundraiser benefits Make-A-Wish Eastern NC, which grants wishes to children who have critical illnesses.

There will be live and silent auction packages, as well as signature dishes from twelve area chefs.

To purchase tickets, click here.