Ormond Center holds ceremony for HIV, AIDS Awareness Day

Tuesday was HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, with events being held around the Cape Fear (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday was National HIV and AIDS Awareness Day, with local organizations holding events to raise awareness.

People stopped by the Ormond Center in Wilmington to get information on HIV, monkeypox and mental health awareness.

There were also monkeypox vaccines and HIV testing.

Organizer Tim Joyner says he wants to break the stigma around testing for HIV.

“We want to normalize actually getting tested,” Joyner said. “We want to eliminate the stigma, not just around testing, but also around discussing of testing, of HIV/AIDS and monkeypox. We want to increase awareness that it’s not just one persons disease.”

Seeds of Healing, Novant Health, the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear and more helped to put on these events.