Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile stops in Wilmington

Tanner Blue,

 

WILMINGTON, NC– (WWAY) One of the hottest rides in the US, making the rounds in our area for the next few days. The Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile was at the Harris Teeter near Porters Neck today.
Over the next few days, it will be on display at a few of the grocery chain’s locations. The company founded by Oscar F. Mayer in 1883, has become an American icon… along with its eye-catching vehicle shaped like a giant hotdog.

The people who drive it are appropriately called… “HotDoggers”.

Categories: Brunswick, Community, Entertainment, New Hanover
Tags: , , , , ,

This content provided by:

Related