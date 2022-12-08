Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile stops in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC– (WWAY) One of the hottest rides in the US, making the rounds in our area for the next few days. The Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile was at the Harris Teeter near Porters Neck today.

Over the next few days, it will be on display at a few of the grocery chain’s locations. The company founded by Oscar F. Mayer in 1883, has become an American icon… along with its eye-catching vehicle shaped like a giant hotdog.

The people who drive it are appropriately called… “HotDoggers”.