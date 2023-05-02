Over 30 guns, including AK-47s seized from Wilmington felon
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police recently seized over 30 guns from a Wilmington felon.
23-year-old Andrey Luke Dennis was arrested Monday in the 200 block of White Oak Drive around 8:15 p.m.
Police say they seized the guns, including AK-47s and handguns, along with a substantial amount of ammunition.
Dennis has been charged with multiple counts of Possession of Firearm by a Felon and is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.