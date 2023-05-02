Over 30 guns, including AK-47s seized from Wilmington felon

Andrey Luke Dennis was recently arrested for having over 30 guns as a felon (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police recently seized over 30 guns from a Wilmington felon.

23-year-old Andrey Luke Dennis was arrested Monday in the 200 block of White Oak Drive around 8:15 p.m.

Police say they seized the guns, including AK-47s and handguns, along with a substantial amount of ammunition.

Dennis has been charged with multiple counts of Possession of Firearm by a Felon and is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.