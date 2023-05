Oystercatcher chicks hatch on Masonboro Island

Oystercatcher Chicks have hatched on Masonboro Island (Photo: Elizabeth Pinnix/N.C. Coastal Reserve)

MASONBORO ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Several baby birds recently hatched on Masonboro Island Reserve.

The oystercatcher chicks have been seen around the island.

If you see one over the next several days of the holiday weekend, you are asked to resect posted areas and give nesting shorebirds and their chicks space.