Paddle 4 Troops raise 150K for military families over weekend

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – Paddle 4 Troops held their annual competitive race in Surf City over the weekend.

The event was created to help raise money to assist active, retired military men and women and their families in need of a little support.

Participants entered a 10K noncompetitive 5K fun paddleboard race with a paddle trophy awarded to the top three men and women in the 10K.

The real winners are the people who will benefit from the money raised which, according to the organizers totaled a whopping $150,000.

