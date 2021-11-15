Pajama donations wanted for area children in need

You are asked to donate PJs that are sizes 5T to Adult XXL.

Pajama Jams donation box (Photo: Boombalatti's Ice Cream Shop)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the holidays coming soon, lots of children in the Cape Fear would to love celebrate them in new warm and comfy pajamas. But for some kids, it is not that easy.

You can make a difference by donating new pajamas to Pajama Jams who will then distribute them to children in our community. Pajama Jams is a non-profit that started in Virginia and has now extended to southeastern NC.

From now through December 10, drop off a new pair of pajamas to any Boombalatti’s ice cream shops and you’ll get a free small ice cream.

Other local drop off locations include Longwave Yoga and Donut Inn.