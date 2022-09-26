Palm Tree Island transforms into Latin Oasis over weekend

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Palm Tree Island felt more like a Latin oasis over the weekend.

These island parties began at the start of summer to bring the art of Latin dancing to Palm Tree Island.

The event brings professional and beginner dancers from as far as Charlotte and South Carolina to the region, all you need is a way to get on the island and some Latin dance moves.

A DJ kept the music flowing with a range of traditional Latin tunes, the weather was perfect for their last fiesta of the summer season.

Dance instructor Summer McPherson with Wilmington Latin Dance said she’s happy her vision has come to life.

“It’s an idea that I’ve had for a long time, so it’s been nice to be able to see some of the other events that happen on this island, and I was like, we have to absolutely bring dancing to Palm Tree Island,” she said. “I had asked a friend to partner up with me, he’s like this do this and we’ve been doing it ever since.”

McPherson said it was nice to close out the season during Hispanic Heritage Month and looks forward to hosting more events next summer.