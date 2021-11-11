Panthers agree to deal with QB Cam Newton

Cam Newton - Carolina Panthers Quarterback (Photo: Ed Clemente / MGN)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Cam Newton is returning to the Carolina Panthers.

The team announced just after noon on Thursday that it agreed to terms with the 32-year-old quarterback, bringing the former No. 1 overall pick back to Charlotte, pending a physical.

The Athletic’s Joe Person had early reported that sources told him the team was meeting with the former face of the franchise “with the hopes of signing him.”

The team said it was not just Newton’s 139 NFL starts that make him valuable, but that he could help a team that still has legitimate playoff hopes.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said on Wednesday that quarterback Sam Darnold will miss at least four weeks with a right shoulder injury. Darnold, who is 4-5 as the team’s starter, suffered an incomplete fracture of the shoulder blade and will go on injured reserve.

With Darnold set to miss at least a month, that led to a question posed to head coach Matt Rhule about whether the team would explore bringing Newton back.

