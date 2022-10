Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers have fired Matt Rhule as head coach (Photo: Ed Clemente / MGN)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Panthers have made the decision to part ways with head coach Matt Rhule.

The team made the announcement Monday, following the Panthers’ loss on Sunday to bring their record on the year to 1-4.

Rhule’s record since being named head coach of the Panthers was 11-27 (a .289 winning percentage).

Defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks will replace Rhule on an interim basis.