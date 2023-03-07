Parents found guilty of involuntary manslaughter of infant son, sentenced to years in prison

Lindsey Johnson and Christopher Mandry (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two parents have been sentenced to years in prison after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter of their infant son.

Christopher Madry was sentenced to a minimum of just over 9 years in prison (109 to 166 months), found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

Lindsey Johnson was sentenced to a minimum of just under 8 years in prison (95 to 149 months), also found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

Both are not to have any contact with the victims during incarceration and post- release supervision.

In August of 2020, Madry called 911 saying their baby was cold and bleeding from the nose.

Madry started driving the baby to the hospital, but police forced him to pull over.

First responders took the child to the hospital, where it later died.