Park service warns of house debris on North Carolina coast

(Photo: Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

MANTEO, NC (AP) — Debris from two houses that collapsed into the surf on North Carolina’s Outer Banks are washing onshore, prompting the National Park Service to issue warnings to visitors walking along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The park service says in a news release on Wednesday that some of the debris is covered by sand and some of it is fully exposed.

Officials advise visitors to wear hard-soled footwear on the beach between Rodanthe and Salvo, although sharp debris may also be found in areas south of Salvo.

The unoccupied homes were located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe. A third house in Rodanthe collapsed in February.

