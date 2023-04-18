Parking garage collapses in New York City

A parking garage in NYC has partially collapsed (Photo: KHOU 11 / YouTube / MGN)

(CBS NEWS) — A parking structure in New York’s Lower Manahttan area has at least partially collapsed.

People have been trapped inside the building at 57 Ann Street in the Financial District between Nassau and William streets, said NYC District 1 Councilmember Christopher Marte on Twitter. Fire Department officials confirm there are people injured and reports of people trapped, CBS New York reported.

The New York Police Department and the mayor’s office have advised people via Twitter to stay away from the area. New York City Department of Buildings engineers were on the scene to conduct a structural stability inspection of the building.

Pace University, which is nearby, canceled classes at its New York City campus. Their buildings at 33 Beekman and 161 William were evacuated, the school tweeted.