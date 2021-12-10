Patti LaBelle returns to the Wilson Center this spring

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Patti LaBelle will return to the Wilson Center for a concert on May 14, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

LaBelle last performed at the Center in January 2019.

As a solo artist, LaBelle won a 1992 Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her 1991 album, Burnin’, followed by a second Grammy win for the live album, Live! One Night Only.

Tickets will be available online to Cape Fear Stage Members beginning 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, with tickets going on sale online to the general public on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com, or by contacting the Ticket Central box office. Ticket Central is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday only. Ticket Central may be reached by telephone at 910.362.7999; questions may also be directed to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.