Pedestrian hit by vehicle for second straight day in Carolina Beach

A person has been hit by a vehicle for the second straight day in Carolina Beach (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A day after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Carolina Beach, another person has been struck.

This time the incident occurred just before lunchtime, taking place around 11:00 am Thursday near Harper Ave. and N. Lake Park Blvd.

Only minor injuries were reported.

No information about the person struck has been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.