Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Carolina Beach

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Carolina Beach (Photo: Contributed)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Carolina Beach.

According to the Carolina Beach Police Department, the incident occurred around 1:50 pm near Cape Fear Blvd. and Lake Park Blvd.

Police and EMS were on the scene, treating one patient who was conscious and breathing.

No other information is available at this time.