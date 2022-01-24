Pedestrian killed in crash on Market Street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Market Street.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday in the 6200 Block of Market Street, which is around Green Meadows Drive.

When police arrived they found the victim, a 42-year-old male, lying on the side of the roadway. Police say the driver of the pickup truck stopped and called 911. The victim died from his injuries at the scene. Police say the victim may have been walking down the center lane or was crossing the street at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle has not been charged at this time. The case is still under investigation. Police say the victim’s name is being withheld until family is notified.