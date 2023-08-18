Pediatrician weighs in on adjusting sleep schedules as school year approaches

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As students return to school this semester, earlier bedtimes are returning too.

One Brunswick County pediatrician recommends 9 to 12 hours for teenagers.

Doctor Lori Tackman says the leading cause for lack of sleep in the blue light in electronic screens, which can trick the brain into thinking it’s daytime.

When students don’t get the sleep they need, it can result in a range of mental and physical problems.

“Not getting enough sleep can cause a lot of issues. It can cause behavior problems, difficulty in school with not achieving what you want to achieve, not getting good grades, or not being able to pay attention.”

In addition to cutting screen time before bed, Doctor Tackman also recommends limiting food intake.