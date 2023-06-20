Pender Arts Council receives $25,000 donation

A $25,000 donation was given to the Pender Arts Council recently (Photo: Pender Arts Council)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender Arts Council was presented a $25,000 donation on Tuesday.

The donation came from Burgaw Now and Own Your Own organization, which leads and supports the revitalization efforts by providing economic growth and development in historic downtown Burgaw through the start of new business ventures.

“With a connection and passion to support the arts, I wanted to contribute to the local community’s economic, educational, and cultural vitality through the Pender Arts Council,” stated Richard Johnson.

The Pender Arts Council looks to grow its support of the arts in partnership with local artists, local art organizations, and many local organizations that use the arts to make our communities stronger, according to a press release.