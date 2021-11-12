Pender County bridge to close next week for maintenance

NCDOT crews will replace components of the bridge deck.

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A bridge in Pender County is scheduled to be closed for most of next week for maintenance.

The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close the bridge on New Savannah Road over a branch of Long Creek between 9 a.m. Nov. 15 and 5 p.m. Nov. 19. While it is closed, NCDOT crews will replace components of the bridge deck.

Traffic will be detoured onto N.C. 53, Horse Branch Road and Piney Woods Road.

Drivers should account for the detour when planning their commute and use caution around the work zone.