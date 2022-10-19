Pender County commissioners in search of new consultant to advise on new hospital provider

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – With the future of Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to run its hospital set to expire, county commissioners are trying to come up with a plan.

Commissioners voted last month not to move ahead and hire a Chicago-based consultant firm Juniper Advisory but rather proceed on their own, but Pender County spokesperson Tammy Proctor said in Monday’s meeting that decision changed.

“The commissioners have instructed the county manager to construct a timeline and we’re working with a consultant to explore our options,” she said.

All commissioners, with the exception of Chairman Fred McCoy voted in favor of hiring an outside agency to help with the process.

“Back then the proposal was to spend $850,000 with an advisor,” he said. “I saw it’s too much money to spend.”

According to McCoy, the county needs to seek legal help on the matter, to assure the county makes an informed decision.

“Also, the financial advice we need, and also, somebody that really knows about leases with hospitals,” he said. “We need more information to give us on how leases work with hospitals and that’s what we looking at.”

According to McCoy, commissioners have been looking for a new provider for the Pender County-owned nearly 4 -acre facility on Fremont Street.

Novant has operated Burgaw hospital for more than 20 years, which provides care to patients in Pender, Southern Duplin, Eastern Bladen, and Western and Southern Onslow counties.

McCoy said the decision will impact many people.

“The county cannot operate the hospital on its own, there’s no way we can do that. We had a good agreement with New Hanover Hospital in the past, they’ve helped us a lot,” he said. “We are looking at all angles.”

New Hanover Regional Medical Center has leased the Burgaw hospital and has provided healthcare for years.

Novant took over that lease when they bought NHRMC, which is set to expire in June.