Pender County continues to feel Idalia impacts

BURGAW, NC (WWAY)– It has been almost a week since Idalia moved through the Cape Fear, but some are still feeling impacts from the tropical storm.

Areas of Pender County near Burgaw are experiencing flooding, as the Cape Fear River crested over the weekend.

The intersection of River Bend Drive and Cape Fear Drive is one of the spots dealing with high water today.

That flooding is making roads to several homes impassable.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Northeast Cape Fear River until Friday evening.