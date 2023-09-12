Pender County man charged with alleged sex crimes

Trenton Hall has been arrested on various alleged sex charges (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man has been arrested for various alleged sex crimes.

Trenton Hall, 33, of Ivanhoe faces multiple charges, including sexual battery, indecent liberties with children and violating a domestic violence protective order.

A spokeswoman for the Pender County Sheriff’s Office says one of the sexual battery charges is based out of Duplin County, and one of the domestic violence order violation offenses is out of Bladen County.