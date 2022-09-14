Pender County School Board recognizes two retirees

Pender County Schools is recognizing two retirees

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two long-time Pender County School employees are being recognized for their work.

The school board honored Dr. Steven Hill and Betsy Chestnutt on Tuesday.

Hill’s last day with the district will be October 10th, after serving as Superintendent for the last five years. He is taking a leadership role with the Topsail Chamber of Commerce.

Chestnutt has been with the district for 30 years, and currently serves as the district’s chief financial officer. Her last day is September 30th.