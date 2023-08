Pender County Schools move to remote schedule for Thursday due to Idalia

Pender County Schools will be closed Thursday (Photo: Pender County Schools)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Hurricane Idalia.

All after school activities, including PACES, are canceled for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday will be a remote learning day.



The schools system says they plan to conduct classes and activities as usual on Friday, but the decision is subject to change.