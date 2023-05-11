Pender County Schools provides more details about books pulled from shelves

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools is explaining the reasons why some books were pulled from school library shelves.

Previously, dozens of books were reviewed by the Pender County Board of Education.

At Tuesday night’s Pender County Board of Education meeting, the review of the final two school’s books were included in the consent agenda, and passed.

In total, 9 book titles were removed from various schools across the district.

Pender County Schools has provided a document with more details about which titles were removed and why: Pender County Schools Book Review