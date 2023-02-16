Pender County Board of Education removing books to be reviewed

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — The Pender County Board of Education has unanimously voted to remove more than 40 books from school shelves for review.

The board is reviewing certain books claiming they look at materials in the books routinely to see if the material is appropriate.

Many county residents showed up to the board meeting on February 15th to speak out in favor of removing some books, saying they contain either violent or sexual images and descriptions.

Onne series titled “Assassination Nation* features a student trying to kill their teacher. Mike Korn is in favor of getting rid of that book for certain reasons.

“Teaching kids how to shoot up a school building. That’s a cartoon pictorial and it is disgusting just by looking at it. So that’s the second category, those are objectional, they don’t meet pornography, but certainly do you want your children reading that in the schools?” Korn added.

Korn says he appreciates the board’s cooperation with the matter at this time.