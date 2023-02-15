Pender County Schools to hold final exams before 2023 Winter Break

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Board of Education has approved a calendar for the 2023-2024 school year based on feedback from families in the region.

During a meeting Tuesday night, the board voted in favor of the second calendar option, which ends the first semester before the holidays, and ends the school year before Memorial Day Weekend.

First semester exams for traditional schools will take place December 14-20.

Board member Brad George shared some concerns about the decision, citing lost classroom time due to COVID-19.

“I know it’s a convenient calendar, it gets you out before Memorial Day Weekend and gets you exams before Christmas, but our students were out of school for almost two years and taking them out of classroom for those additional days is concerning to me,” George said.

You can view the 2023-2024 calendars here.