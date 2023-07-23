Pender County Sheriff’s Office investigating after bodies found in car

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Speedway gas station on Highway 17 in Hampstead early on Sunday after reports of bodies being in a car.

When deputies arrived, they found a car in the station’s parking lot with 3 bodies inside.

The identities and causes of death are not known at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you updates as we learn more.