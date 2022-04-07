UPDATE: All clear given at Pender High School following bomb threat

Pender County, NC (WWAY) — Students at Pender High School are returning to class after the Pender County Sheriff’s Office investigated a bomb threat and found nothing.

The students had been moved to Malpass Corner Elementary School out of an abundance of caution, as the Pender County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad searched the school. The students are being taken back to the Pender High, and classes will resume as scheduled.

A spokesperson for the Pender County Sheriff’s Office says they take every threat involving a school seriously, and investigate each one thoroughly.