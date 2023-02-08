Pender County Tourism hosting Business Expo & Trade Show

Pender County is hosting their annual Business Expo & Trade Show in April (Photo: Pender County Tourism)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Tourism will host the 2023 Pender County Business Expo & Trade Show in April.

The event is scheduled for April 20th from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and will be held in the Gymnasium and Family Life Center of the Hampstead United Methodist Church.

“This one-day event will allow networking with area businesses and professionals along with a vendor trade show for the promotion of the many available services, businesses, events, and more that are all here in Pender County,” said Tammy Proctor, Pender County Tourism Director. “This will be a convenient event for residents to learn about the goods and services located here in Pender County, a one-stop shop for available services for all residents.”

Pender County’s Business Expo & Trade Show will provide an opportunity to showcase many area businesses, services, and products all in one place. The event will include promotional materials, giveaways, and door prizes.

The free event will also promote area networking, professional services, and will also include some educational breakout sessions.