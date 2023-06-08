Pender County welcomes first female fire marshal

Amy Burton is the first female fire marshal in the county’s history, taking the place of now-retired fire marshal Mark Haraway.

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Emergency Management is welcoming a new fire marshal and she is making history.

In 2015, Burton joined the Leland Fire Department and rose to the rank of Emergency Management Services Battalion Chief, the first woman to hold that rank in Leland.

She has been part of Pender County Emergency Management since 2021.