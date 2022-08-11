Pender County wildfire grows to over 2,000 acres, nearing Highway 50

(Photo: Andrew Chappell)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A wildfire that was first reported to be affecting 150 acres on Wednesday in rural Pender County has now grown by over 10 times.

The NC Forest Service is reporting the Holly Shelter Game Land fire has increased to over 2,000 acres of the game land’s 63,000 acres.

Officials say the fire is just 25 percent contained and is around 2 miles from NC Hwy 50 of Holly Ridge.

The NC Forest Service says the fire was started by a lightning strike on August 2nd.

Fire personnel say they are conducting initial attack operations to reorganize containment lines and catch wind-driven spot over fires. Difficult terrain, changing weather patterns with wind gusts, low relative humidity and high heat index values remain a challenge for firefighting efforts.

Officials report there are no structures threatened at this time.

Operational resources working the fire include a dozen tractor plow units with crewmen, one helicopter, two single engine air tankers, one scout and lead plane and 21 personnel from the N.C. Forest Service.

The public is reminded to keep drones away from wildfires. While drones provide unique opportunities for aerial video and imagery of wildfire activity, they are unauthorized. Flying a drone near or around a wildfire compromises the safety of pilots and interferes with firefighting efforts.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.