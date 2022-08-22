Pender County wildfire now 90% contained, crews demobilizing

(Photo: NC Forest Service)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Crews continue to contain a fire that has been burning in rural Pender County for weeks.

The incident management team began demobilizing today, and the Pender County ranger, with support from N.C. Forest Service District 8 personnel, will assume command of the fire.

Infrared drone flights will be conducted as needed to determine if any hot spots remain.

Pender County personnel, along with NCFS aviation assets, will continue daily patrol of the fire area until it has been declared cold.

The fire remains 1,226 acres in size and is 90% contained.

Recent rains helped crews battling the fire, which started from a lightning strike on August 2nd.