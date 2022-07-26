People with Cystic Fibrosis encouraged to ‘Live Fearlessly’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 40,000 people in the country live with Cystic Fibrosis, including a Wilmington man living with the debilitating condition using his journey to motivate others.

Jacob Venditti has lived with a rare genetic disease that causes lung infections and limits his ability to breath.

“Cystic Fibrosis feels like someone has put a weight on my lungs every day and I can’t pull it off,” Venditti said.

The conditions got so bad, Venditti was hospitalized from lung infections, which prevented him from holding down a job.

“I would start drawing my feelings, my emotions what I was going through,” Venditti said.

That art turned into a show — which became a success — and is now a non-profit organization used to encourage kids like Boston, who also lives with Cystic Fibrosis to “Live Fearlessly”.

“Live fearlessly just wants to keep kids healthy and active,” Boston said.

Something Boston has been able to achieve by living and doing activities in and around the ocean.

“I want to tell other CF patients out there that just because you have this, doesn’t mean you have to be held back,” Boston said.

“One of the cool things about Jacob is he’s living this, he knows exactly what she needs. Because that what he needs,” Boston’s dad Josh said.

What both Jacob and Boston need is to keep doing what they love — surfing.

“Like the salt air it just opens up, it gives me a chance to escape from CF, it makes me feel so good,” Boston said.

“Every time I’ve been sick I just picture getting back in the ocean and getting another wave,” Jacob said.

Diagnosing Cystic Fibrosis early enables CF health care providers to help parents learn more about the conditions to help prevent or delay lifelong health problems related to Cystic Fibrosis.

To learn more about the Live Fearlessly foundation or to donate, click here.