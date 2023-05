Perry’s Emporium refunding $10,000 to ring-buyers for ‘Rainy Day Diamond Guarantee’

Perry's Emporium is refunding $10,000 worth of rings as part of their Rainy Day Diamond Guarantee (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two recently-married couples are receiving a major refund from Perry’s Emporium.

According to the business, they received 3.31 inches of rain on Friday, surpassing the one inch needed to qualify for their Rainy Day Diamond Guarantee.

Perry’s says they’ll be refunding $10,000 worth of rings.

Congrats to the newlyweds!