Person charged after driving vehicle into Cape Fear River over weekend

A person has been charged after driving a vehicle into the Cape Fear River in Southport (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The person who drove a vehicle into the Cape Fear River Sunday evening has been charged.

Southport Police say they responded to a single vehicle accident at the southern end of South Howe Street/Waterfront Park around 10:30 p.m.

A 2007 Lexus ES350 was traveling south on Howe Street at a high rate of speed, according to police. After failing to stop at the intersection of Bay St and Howe St, the vehicle continued speeding through a parking lot, jumping the bulkhead and crashing into the Cape Fear River.

There was only one person in the vehicle. Bystanders reacted quickly to assist the male driver safely to shore.

The driver was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with significant, nonlife-threatening injuries. Several agencies assisted with the search and recovery of the vehicle.

The driver is charged with exceeding posted speed, no operator’s license, and reckless driving.

This investigation is ongoing.

Other charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.