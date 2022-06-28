Person charged following weekend deadly shooting in Wilmington

(Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in a homicide case that occurred over the weekend.

25-year-old Malik Delquan Jones is charged with First Degree Murder, Discharging a Firearm in an Enclosure, and Discharging Firearm in City Limits.

He is currently being held without bond at the NHCSO Detention Center.

This arrest comes after 20-year-old Jakai Dekine was shot around 10:45 p.m. on June 25th in the 1500 block of S. 11th Street.

He died at the scene.

“We are thankful for the dedication and the collaborative efforts of our officers in making this arrest. I also want to thank our community for their continued support,” Chief Donny Williams said.