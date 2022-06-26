Police: One dead following late night shooting on Greenfield St in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — One person is dead following a shooting that happened late Saturday night near Greenfield Street in Wilmington.

According to Wilmington Police, officers were notified of an incident on the 1500 block of S. 11th Street by a Shotspotter notification.

When they arrived, they discovered a 20-year-old male, suffering from a gunshot wound, lying between two vehicles.

Officers began performing life-saving measures on the scene until EMS arrived. The victim died from his injuries.

The name of the victim is currently being withheld until the family has been notified.

The incident is currently under investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.