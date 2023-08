Person charged with Whiteville deadly shooting turns 18, transported to adult detention center

Jeremiah Robinson has been transported to an adult detention center (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville man charged with a 2022 deadly shooting has been transported to an adult detention center following his 18th birthday.

Jeremiah Robinson is accused of shooting Caron Robinson in September of 2022 on Burkhead Street.

Robinson was taken to Columbus Regional by EMS but died from multiple gunshot wounds.